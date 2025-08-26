Bengals to cut QB Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder will be on the move again.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Bengals are cutting Ridder as they reduce their roster to 53 players.

Ridder, 25, signed with Cincinnati in July. He was with the Raiders for most of last season, appearing in six games with one start.

A Falcons third-round pick in 2022, Ridder started 17 games over his first two seasons with Atlanta. He was traded to the Cardinals after the Falcons picked up Kirk Cousins in free agency.

In cutting Ridder, the Bengals will have just two quarterbacks on their roster in Joe Burrow and backup Jake Browning.