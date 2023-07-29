 Skip navigation
Bengals to sign QB Reid Sinnett

  
Published July 29, 2023 04:51 PM

With Joe Burrow out for “several weeks” due to a calf strain, the Bengals are bringing in a camp arm.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cincinnati is signing quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Sinnett, 26, was one of two signal-callers who worked out for the Bengals on Saturday in the wake of Burrow’s injury. Cincinnati had only two healthy quarterbacks in Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning.

The fact that the Bengals didn’t look at quarterbacks with more experience could be viewed as a sign that Cincinnati does expect Burrow back sooner than later.

Sinnett has spent time with the Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Eagles. He also played for the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas. He has not appeared in a regular season NFL game.