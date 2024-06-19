Betting odds see close race in AFC East for Bills, Jets and Dolphins

The AFC East will be a tightly contested three-team race, if the betting odds are to be believed.

The Bills are the betting favorites to win their division, at +170 at DraftKings.com. That makes them the favorites with the longest odds to win of any of the eight division favorites.

Right behind them are the Jets at +190 and the Dolphins at +200. No other division has three teams that close in the odds to win.

Way behind are the Patriots at +2500. They’re the longest shots to win their division of any team in the NFL.

Last year the AFC East went down to a tiebreaker, with the Bills and Dolphins both finishing 11-6. The Jets went 7-10 without Aaron Rodgers, while the Patriots went 4-13. This year’s odds reflect a similar expectation for the division, but with a healthy Rodgers.