Betting odds see close race in AFC East for Bills, Jets and Dolphins

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240618.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Timeline for Prescott’s new deal
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240618.jpg
Florio: Common sense prevails in Trotter v. NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240618.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Timeline for Prescott’s new deal
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240618.jpg
Florio: Common sense prevails in Trotter v. NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Betting odds see close race in AFC East for Bills, Jets and Dolphins

  
Published June 19, 2024 06:40 AM

The AFC East will be a tightly contested three-team race, if the betting odds are to be believed.

The Bills are the betting favorites to win their division, at +170 at DraftKings.com. That makes them the favorites with the longest odds to win of any of the eight division favorites.

Right behind them are the Jets at +190 and the Dolphins at +200. No other division has three teams that close in the odds to win.

Way behind are the Patriots at +2500. They’re the longest shots to win their division of any team in the NFL.

Last year the AFC East went down to a tiebreaker, with the Bills and Dolphins both finishing 11-6. The Jets went 7-10 without Aaron Rodgers, while the Patriots went 4-13. This year’s odds reflect a similar expectation for the division, but with a healthy Rodgers.