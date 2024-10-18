Bidding is “open and active” for NFL apparel deal after Nike contract expires

Nike acquired the NFL’s uniform and apparel rights in 2012. The current deal runs through 2027. It might not be renewed.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that Tuesday’s ownership meeting in Atlanta included a presentation regarding the contract held by Nike. Bidding on the next deal is already “open and active,” with “several” companies in the mix.

Nike reportedly has the “inside track,” but current financial issues with the shoe-and-sportswear giant could make it hard for Nike to meet the asking price.

Reebok had the deal before Nike. And, as expected when Nike took over, the past 13 years have featured a proliferation of new and alternative looks that have made the NFL look a lot like college football, with an array of jerseys, pants, and helmets that alter the base and classic designs.

As a proud member of the get-off-my-lawn club, I’d have no qualms about getting the swoosh off the NFL uniform. If it means fewer changes for the sake of change, and fewer alternatives for the sake of alternatives.