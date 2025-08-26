Big Shield got the Pardon My Take bump

The Award-Winning Listeners have come through, again.

A recent visit to the Pardon My Take podcast has given Big Shield a big boost, with multiple hundred copies of the book sold since the episode dropped.

As a result, Big Shield remains the Amazon No. 1 best selling ebook in the football category. The print edition is the No. 1 new release in sports fiction.

It helps that the ebook is only 99 cents. The goal is to get you to buy it, and to try it. And if you like it, tell people about it. Mention it’s only 99 cents. And then maybe they’ll tell someone about it.

The price point should prove that I do not care about the money. (If you doubt this, look around at the usual cost of ebooks.) I just want to get it out there, to give people a chance to read it and enjoy it.

Most have. And I appreciate the feedback, even when it’s a little critical. (And, yes, some of it is.)

Keep buying it. Keep reading it. Keep telling friends, family, and coworkers about it.