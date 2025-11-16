Big Skyy Moore kickoff return sets up Christian McCaffrey TD, 49ers up 7-0

It took the 49ers one offensive play to take a lead over the Cardinals.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore returned the opening kickoff 98 yards and running back Christian McCaffrey got the final yard the Niners needed for a touchdown one play later. That made it 7-0 with 16 seconds off the clock in Arizona.

Quarterback Brock Purdy handed the ball to McCaffrey to mark his return from missing the last five games with a toe injury.

It was the longest kickoff return of Moore’s career and just about as far as a player can return a kickoff without it resulting in a touchdown. It was McCaffrey’s fifth rushing touchdown of the season.