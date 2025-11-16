 Skip navigation
What's behind Jefferson's down year with Vikings?
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Big Skyy Moore kickoff return sets up Christian McCaffrey TD, 49ers up 7-0

  
Published November 16, 2025 04:13 PM

It took the 49ers one offensive play to take a lead over the Cardinals.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore returned the opening kickoff 98 yards and running back Christian McCaffrey got the final yard the Niners needed for a touchdown one play later. That made it 7-0 with 16 seconds off the clock in Arizona.

Quarterback Brock Purdy handed the ball to McCaffrey to mark his return from missing the last five games with a toe injury.

It was the longest kickoff return of Moore’s career and just about as far as a player can return a kickoff without it resulting in a touchdown. It was McCaffrey’s fifth rushing touchdown of the season.