 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_brownseaglesv3_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chargersbroncosv2_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_coltstitans_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_brownseaglesv3_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_chargersbroncosv2_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_coltstitans_241010.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bijan Robinson has a limited practice with a hamstring injury

  
Published October 10, 2024 05:20 PM

The Falcons added running back Bijan Robinson to the practice report Thursday, listing him as a limited participant with a hamstring injury.

Robinson was limited for one practice in Week 4 with a shoulder injury and twice was limited in practices in Week 5 with his hamstring issue. He has not missed any games this season.

The second-year back is currently tied with Jahmyr Gibbs for 15th among running backs with 285 all-purpose yards.

Tyler Allgeier would have an increased role if Robinson were limited or out of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) and cornerback Dee Alford (concussion) were full participants Thursday after limited work Wednesday. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) and inside linebacker Nate Landman (calf/quad) had a second consecutive limited practice.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) remains out.