Bijan Robinson has a limited practice with a hamstring injury

The Falcons added running back Bijan Robinson to the practice report Thursday, listing him as a limited participant with a hamstring injury.

Robinson was limited for one practice in Week 4 with a shoulder injury and twice was limited in practices in Week 5 with his hamstring issue. He has not missed any games this season.

The second-year back is currently tied with Jahmyr Gibbs for 15th among running backs with 285 all-purpose yards.

Tyler Allgeier would have an increased role if Robinson were limited or out of Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) and cornerback Dee Alford (concussion) were full participants Thursday after limited work Wednesday. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) and inside linebacker Nate Landman (calf/quad) had a second consecutive limited practice.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) remains out.