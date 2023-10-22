Bijan Robinson has barely played, has no touches

Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson has not had much playing time and has no touches thus far. No one seems to have an answer as to why.

He was not on the injury report this week.

Yet, Robinson, a first-round pick, played only three snaps on the Falcons’ first three drives, according to the count from Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com.

Tyler Allgeier has five carries and Cordarrelle Patterson two.

Coach Arthur Smith said last week the Falcons have to watch Robinson’s usage, but three snaps in three series seems more than just watching his usage.

Robinson has played 301 snaps this season, which is 72 percent of the offense, and has 106 touches for 590 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons lead the Bucs 10-7 midway through the second quarter.

Tampa Bay has lost safety Kaevon Merriweather, who is questionable to return with an ankle injury.