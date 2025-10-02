 Skip navigation
Bijan Robinson named NFC offensive player of the month

  
Published October 2, 2025 12:08 PM

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is off to a strong start in 2025 and the league has recognized him for it.

Robinson has been named NFC offensive player of the month for September, the NFL announced on Thursday.

Robinson led the league with 584 yards from scrimmage in September. He’s also No. 5 with 314 rushing yards and No. 2 among running back with 270 receiving yards.

Robinson was the only running back to record at least 110 yards from scrimmage in each of the first four weeks of 2025.

This is Robinson’s first player of the month award.

The Falcons will host the Bills next Monday night when they return from their bye.