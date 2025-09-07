 Skip navigation
Bijan Robinson’s 50-yard catch-and-run gives Falcons 7-0 lead

  
Published September 7, 2025 01:13 PM

Well, that didn’t take long.

The Falcons scored the first touchdown of the day in only 1:46 of game time, with Bijan Robinson taking a short pass 50 yards for a touchdown. Robinson caught the ball at his own 48 and weaved through the defense to the end zone.

Atlanta needed only three plays to go 65 yards.

Robinson caught an 11-yard pass from Michael Penix on the first play from scrimmage, and Tyler Allgeier ran for 4 on the next. Robinson scored on the third play.

Penix is 2-for-2 for 61 yards and a touchdown.