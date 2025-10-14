 Skip navigation
Jets offense is 'below non-functional'
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
'Watch out' for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Jets offense is 'below non-functional'
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
'Watch out' for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Bijan Robinson’s career-long run has Falcons leading 21-7

  
Published October 13, 2025 08:18 PM

Bijan Robinson has the longest run of his career, and the Falcons have a 21-7 lead on the Bills.

The Falcons running back went 81 yards down the right sideline, with only safety Cole Bishop having a shot to stop him short of the end zone. Bishop had his arms around Robinson’s legs, but Robinson broke free, kept his feet and continued on his way.

Casey Washington had a key block to spring Robinson.

The 81-yard run is more yards than Robinson had in three of four games this season before Monday night.

He has 121 yards on seven carries.

The run came on the first play from scrimmage after the Bills punted for the second consecutive series.

The Falcons have outgained the Bills 209 to 100.