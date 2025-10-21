 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Bill Belichick, 11 other coaches advance to next stage of Hall of Fame selection process

  
Published October 21, 2025 12:25 PM

Bill Belichick’s first season as a collegiate head coach has been a disaster, but Tuesday brought a reminder that his time in the NFL was much more successful.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Belichick is one of 12 coaches that their blue-ribbon committee has advanced to the next stage of the selections process. That group will be whittled to nine in the near future and a finalist from that group will be selected in mid-November. That finalist will then be voted on by the Hall of Fame selection committee.

Belichick is joined by four other Super Bowl-winning head coaches in Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, George Seifert, and Mike Shanahan. Buddy Parker also coached the Lions to two NFL titles in the pre-Super Bowl era.

The other coaches to advance in the process are Bill Arnsparger, Alex Gibbs, Chuck Knox, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, and Clark Shaughnessy.