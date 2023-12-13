Bill Belichick coins a new catch phrase: “Getting ready for Kansas City”

On Monday, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft decided after a Week 10 loss to the Colts to move on from coach Bill Belichick. On Wednesday, Belichick met with reporters.

To no surprise whatsoever, Belichick didn’t answer any questions about his future. In so doing, he coined a new catch phrase.

“Getting ready for Kansas City,” Belichick said at least three times when the issue came up.

That’s really all he can say. There are four games left. Commenting on his future won’t help the Patriots win those games. And if they do win those games, it’s not impossible for any tentative decision to be undone.

Winning, they say, is the ultimate deodorant. The vibe around the team changed dramatically after the Patriots upended the Steelers last week. If the Patriots can put the latest nail in the Chiefs’ coffin for 2023 on Sunday, the mood will brighten even more.

At some point, enough good things could happen to get the fans, and in turn Kraft, to consider seriously the potential consequences of moving on from Belichick. Regardless, after Week 18 it will be time for both Kraft and Belichick to get ready for a decision that could change dramatically the future of the franchise and Belichick’s remaining years in coaching.