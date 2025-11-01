 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bill Belichick: First ACC win “feels great”

  
Published November 1, 2025 09:47 AM

It was a long time coming. On Friday night at Syracuse, it finally arrived.

Long-time NFL coach Bill Belichick got his first conference win with North Carolina.

“Feels good,” Belichick told reporters after the game, via the Associated Press. “Feels great. We had a couple of opportunities the last couple of weeks that we couldn’t capitalize on. It was good to get this one. So we look forward to all the rest of the games in the ACC.”

The 3-5 Tar Heels have four ACC games remaining this season. With three more wins, Belichick’s team becomes bowl eligible.

“Things didn’t go great at the beginning of the game, but then they just kept on battling and we had a really good second half defensively,” Belichick said. “We all know in football it’s not who you play, it’s when you play them. We were probably fortunate to get them [now] as opposed to the week they played Clemson.”

Syracuse beat Clemson on September 20, 34-21. Against North Carolina, the Orange used walk-on lacrosse phenom Joe Filardi at quarterback. He completed four of 18 passes for 39 yards.