Bill Belichick hits the lecture circuit

In his year away from coaching, Bill Belichick will be keeping himself busy.

On Tuesday, Nebraska announced that Belichick will serve as the guest speaker at its annual Xs and Os football clinic. The dates for the clinic are April 5 and 6.

It’s unclear whether Belichick will be doing more of this in the offseason, but why not? He has the time, and he loves to talk about football. It’s a good way to stay in the game while waiting for his chance to return to coaching in 2025. (It probably also entails a nice little payday; if not, it should.)

Many believe Belichick will inevitably have a media job during the 2024 season. That could be an ideal way to make him relatable to fan bases that either will, or won’t, want him to coach their favorite teams in 2025.

Folks who know him always say that he’s very engaging and funny, when you get him away from football. That’s the guy who needs to make regular appearances through the balance of the 2024, if Belichick is going to have a chance to get back in the game when the next hiring cycle starts.