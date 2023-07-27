 Skip navigation
Top News
Leon Marchand joins legends with third gold medal of swimming worlds
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-WOMEN
Ukraine fencing star Olga Kharlan disqualified from worlds after not shaking Russian’s hand

Top Clips

nbc_pft_irsaryrb_230727.jpg
Irsay labels RB complaints ‘inappropriate’
nbc_pft_grid_230727.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring KC, BAL, SF, DET
nbc_pft_macjonesfreshstart_230727.jpg
Jones, Belichick embrace fresh start with O’Brien

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bill Belichick: Hunter Henry was one of our best in the offseason program

  
Published July 27, 2023 10:09 AM

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick rarely gushes, but he sounded pleased with tight end Hunter Henry when asked about how Henry had performed in the offseason program this year.

“Great, good, really good, one of our best,” Belichick said of Henry.

Belichick said that Henry had the benefit of being fully healthy this offseason, which wasn’t the case a year ago.

“He was here every day, consistency. Made a lot of improvement this year. Last year he was coming off surgery but this year he had a really good, productive offseason from a strength and conditioning standpoint. Last year it was more rehab. He was productive on the field, gave us good leadership. He was great,” Belichick said.

Through two seasons in New England, Henry has been solid, totaling 91 catches for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in 34 games. But considering the three-year, $37.5 million contract Henry signed, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Belichick seems to believe Henry is poised for a big year. If he plays well, Henry could cash in again in March when he hits free agency.