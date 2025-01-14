Bill Belichick: I love Mike Vrabel, I’m sure he’ll do a great job in New England

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has the endorsement of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show that he has warm feelings for Vrabel, both from coaching him for eight years in New England and from coaching against him when Vrabel coached the Titans.

“I have a ton of respect for Mike, I think he does a great job, he prepares his teams well, they’re very good in situational football, they’re tough, they’re competitive, they’re smart, just as he was as a player,” Belichick said. “I love Mike, I love everything that he stands for as a football coach. I have a lot of respect for him. I’m sure he’ll do a great job.”

After moving on from Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft moved on to one of Belichick’s protégés, Jerod Mayo. That did not work out well, but that didn’t stop Kraft from going to another Belichick protégé in Vrabel — but this time one who has not only played for Belichick, but also coached against and beaten Belichick.