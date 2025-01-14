 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonsonmccarthy_250115.jpg
Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
nbc_pft_coltsgermany_250115.jpg
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
nbc_pft_draftcoachingvacancies_250115.jpg
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bill Belichick: I love Mike Vrabel, I’m sure he’ll do a great job in New England

  
Published January 14, 2025 08:14 AM

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has the endorsement of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show that he has warm feelings for Vrabel, both from coaching him for eight years in New England and from coaching against him when Vrabel coached the Titans.

“I have a ton of respect for Mike, I think he does a great job, he prepares his teams well, they’re very good in situational football, they’re tough, they’re competitive, they’re smart, just as he was as a player,” Belichick said. “I love Mike, I love everything that he stands for as a football coach. I have a lot of respect for him. I’m sure he’ll do a great job.”

After moving on from Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft moved on to one of Belichick’s protégés, Jerod Mayo. That did not work out well, but that didn’t stop Kraft from going to another Belichick protégé in Vrabel — but this time one who has not only played for Belichick, but also coached against and beaten Belichick.