Bill Belichick: I thank Tom Brady for the positive impact he had on me and the Patriots

  
Published February 1, 2023 11:07 AM
February 1, 2023 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL, reflecting on his historic career, dissecting the timeline of the decision and questioning what lies ahead for his broadcast career.

For the second time in as many years, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released a statement saluting Tom Brady in the wake of a retirement announcement.

In his 2022 statement, Belichick called Brady “the best player in NFL history” and called his pursuit of excellence “inspirational” before thanking the quarterback for all he did for Belichick as an individual and the Patriots as a team. Belichick’s statement following Brady’s Wednesday morning announcement wasn’t a carbon copy of last year’s, but the sentiment remained the same.

“Tom Brady was the ultimate winner,” Belichick said. “He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis. His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career.”

Brady said this retirement announcement is “for good,” so Belichick may not have to make any more statements about Brady’s career until the quarterback’s eventual election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.