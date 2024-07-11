Bill Belichick joins Inside the NFL

Bill Belichick has another job lined up for the 2024 NFL season.

Belichick has joined the cast of Inside the NFL, he announced today. The long-running Inside the NFL has been on the air since 1977, spending more than three decades on HBO and another decade on Showtime before moving to Paramount+ and finally The CW, where it will air this season.

Belichick will be joined in the studio by Ryan Clark, Chris Long and Chad Johnson. The show will continue its longstanding format of combining studio analysis with NFL Films footage of the previous week’s games.

After parting ways with the Patriots this offseason, Belichick hoped to find another head-coaching job but didn’t get any offers. He’ll likely hope to get hired somewhere in 2025, but his 2024 dance card is filling up with TV offers, as he’ll also work on the Monday Night Football ManningCast.