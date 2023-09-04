Bill Belichick: Mac Jones made a lot of improvements in the spring and training camp

At the start of training camp, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sort of made it sound like there was a competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe to be the team’s starting quarterback.

If that competition ever really existed, Jones was the clear winner as New England ended up waiving Zappe and re-signing him to the practice squad.

Belichick was asked about Jones in two separate media appearances on Monday and gave him some praise heading into the regular season.

“Mac’s had a really solid spring and camp,” Belichick said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” via Zack Cox of NESN. “Very similar to what we talked about with [wide receiver Kendrick] Bourne. Out there every day, ready to go. [He’s] in excellent physical condition and, I would say, made a lot of improvement over the course of the spring and training camp in reads, decision-making and timing, getting more work timing with the guys he’s throwing to.

“He seems like he — again, similar to what we talked about with KB — had a good camp, works hard, ready to go. I’m looking forward to the season here with Mac.”

Belichick then noted in his press conference that Jones “understands the offense, how it works, how to get his teammates involved, how to help them be productive,” adding, “It’s been pretty consistent all the way through.”

Jones is entering his critical third season, as New England will decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option next spring. After a solid showing as a rookie, Jones completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year.