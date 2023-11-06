Bill Belichick on whether he’s coaching for his job: I’m focused on the Colts

Sunday was another bad day for the Patriots and it’s leading to some questions for head coach Bill Belichick that have not been on the radar for most of his time in New England.

During an appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, Belichick was asked if the 2-7 start to this season make it one of the most frustrating years of his coaching career. Belichick said that it is “probably up there” and he was also asked about a viral video making the rounds from Sunday.

The video from the Fox broadcast of the 20-17 loss to the Commanders shows Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son, Patriots president Jonathan Kraft, having a conversation. The younger Kraft appears to say “we’re not good enough” and Belichick said “you’d have to ask them about what they said” during his radio appearance.

At a press conference later on Monday morning, Belichick was asked if he’s received any assurances from ownership about his job security. He said his “focus is on getting ready for the Colts” and had a similar answer when asked if he feels he’s coaching for his job.

“I’m going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts,” Belichick said.

The Patriots didn’t lose seven games in a season between 2003 and 2019, but this is now the fourth straight year with at least that many losses and there’s little reason to think Belichick will avoid his first double-digit loss season since his first year with the team. What that sustained change of fortune means for his future with the franchise is going to be a leading storyline over the second half of the season.