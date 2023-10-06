Bill Belichick on whether J.C. Jackson will play this week: “We’ll see”

It’s “we’ll see” week in the NFL.

Colts coach Shane Steichen has said it twice about running back Jonathan Taylor possibly playing on Sunday against the Titans. On Friday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick trotted out the same two-word answer when asked about cornerback J.C. Jackson taking the field for the Patriots against the Saints, days after a trade from the Chargers.

“We’ll see,” Belichick told reporters. “We’ll see how it goes. He got a few snaps yesterday, see how it goes today. We have a few moving parts here, so just got to figure it out here as we get to the end of the week.”

For kids, “we’ll see” is just mom’s way of saying “no” without having to deal with a potential tantrum now. Whether it essentially means “no” for Taylor or Jackson remains to be seen.

Regardless of whether Jackson plays, Belichick is happy to have Jackson back. He had left New England as a free agent after the 2021 season.

“Yeah, good to see J.C.,” Belichick said. “You know, try to get him caught up here and see how that goes, but got him in here late Wednesday night, Thursday, so catching up with him.”

The Patriots need Jackson back on the field ASAP, especially with first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez out for the year with a shoulder injury.