Bill Belichick praises Kendrick Bourne’s training camp performance

The Patriots made a point of getting wide receiver Kendrick Bourne involved in the offense in Saturday’s preseason game, with Bourne catching passes on the Patriots’ first two offensive plays. Patriots coach Bill Belichick says that’s an extension of what Bourne has been doing all offseason.

Belichick said today that Bourne has been one of the stars of the Patriots’ offseason program and is showing that he can be a major part of what the Patriots want to do on offense.

“He had a good spring,” Belichick said of Bourne. “That spring led into having a good training camp. He’s done very well in all phases of the game. He’s played multiple spots, caught the ball well, blocked well. He’s had a good camp.”

Bourne took a step backward in 2022, managing just 434 receiving yards after gaining 800 yards in 2021. Getting Bourne back on track will go a long way toward Belichick getting the Patriots’ offense where he wants it.