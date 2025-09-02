Bill Belichick provided no depth chart on Monday night

There are plenty of difference between the NFL and college football. Attractive differences for football coaches who like to do things their own way, without the interference of rules and requirements and, you know, basic transparency.

The college game, for instance, has no mandatory depth-chart disclosure requirements. And so, in advance of Monday night’s opener against TCU, Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels had no depth chart at all.

Well, they had one. It just had no names on it.

Pat Forde of SI.com posted the image of it. The positions are listed. With nothing else.

It’s a joke. It’s an insult. And, in an era of legalized gambling with widespread inside information that bettors would love to have, it’s dangerous.

But Belichick will do whatever he can get away with doing.

Of course, he may decide to be a little more helpful to the media moving forward. In the end, they’re the ones with the power to start, or to spur, a groundswell that could result in North Carolina sending Belichick to Belize with Mack Brown.