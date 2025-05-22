Bill Belichick seems to confirm engagement report, through the name of his boat

When it comes to the Bill Belichick/Jordon Hudson situation, there are so many stories popping up every day. On one hand, we exercise restraint. On the other hand, we’re running a business.

And the Belichick-Hudson business is booming. An already robust month of NFL news has seen a major spike in PFT traffic thanks to the never ending Belichick P.R. imbroglio. The three most viewed stories for May flowed from the aftermath of the interview featuring Belichick in a shirt with two neck holes.

Some would say that, at times, the audience should be denied the candy that it craves. But has Mars Inc. ever told a customer, “Sorry, you’ve had enough Twix bars”?

We’re a smorgasbord of meat (even it it’s Spam), potatoes, leafy vegetables, and dessert. So here’s another piece of coconut cream pie.

In the aftermath of the recent New York Times report that Hudson has told at least one person that she and Belichick are engaged to be married, TMZ.com has produced photos of a revision to the name of Belichick’s boat.

Dubbed VIII Rings for the six Super Bowls Belichick won with the Patriots and two with the Giants, the name has been changed. It’s now “I + VIII Rings.”

And all that that implies.

It’s the latest example of the clumsy balance Belichick and Hudson are trying to strike. On one hand, they seem to want the attention even more than a chocoholic wants a Hershey’s bar. On the other hand, they want to complain about the scrutiny that comes from the attention they actively seek.

That’s one of the many various factors that make this coupling so compelling. And it’s why the audience wants to read about them almost as badly as they want to be read about.