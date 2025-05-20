 Skip navigation
Report: Jordon Hudson has told at least one person she and Bill Belichick are engaged

  
Published May 20, 2025 11:02 AM

Scoff if you will, but no story in the current football universe moves the needle like a story regarding 73-year-old North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend/handler/publicist Jordon Hudson.

And to those who think we have too many Belichick-Hudson blurbs, we exercise more restraint than you’ll ever realize.

There’s so much out there, from traditional media outlets to Page Six to TMZ to People and beyond. Some of them (like the recent Page Six item about the Nantucket socialites giving Hudson the frozen shoulder) are easily ignored. Some of them can’t be quickly dismissed.

Here’s a new nugget, which for some reason was buried in an item from Katherine Rosman of the New York Times: “Ms. Hudson has told at least one person that she and Mr. Belichick are engaged to be married.”

There has been no public announcement of that fact, if it’s true. Still, the stray comment embedded in the Rosman’s closer look at the unconventional romance and its even more unconventional overlap (by Belichickian standards) with the coach’s professional life will undoubtedly spark a flurry of efforts to confirm it.

And possibly a public denial or two from one of the participants to the most strangely compelling personal/professional relationship the NFL and/or college football has seen in recent years, and possibly ever.