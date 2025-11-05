 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin among coaching semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

  
Bill Belichick and Tom Coughlin squared off in a pair of Super Bowls between the Patriots and Giants and they’ll square off again as they try to make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall named nine coaching semifinalists for election as part of the Class of 2026 and the group includes both Belichick and Coughlin. Coughlin’s teams prevailed in both of the Super Bowls while Belichick won six others during his time with the Patriots.

Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, George Seifert, and Mike Shanahan are the other semifinalists. Coughlin, Holmgren, Knox, Reeves, Schottenheimer, Seifert, and Shanahan also reached this stage last year.

Holmgren moved on as a finalist, but fell short of the votes needed for election. The coach blue-ribbon committee will meet on November 18 to select this year’s finalist for consideration by the Hall’s selection committee.