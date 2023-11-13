Bill Belichick: We’ll look at everything across the board

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t commit to a starting quarterback after Sunday’s loss to the Colts in Frankfurt and he didn’t change his answer to questions about the team’s plans upon returning to the United States.

Belichick pulled Mac Jones from the 10-6 loss before the Patriots’ final drive and Bailey Zappe threw a game-ending interception after faking a spike in the wake of a short run to pick up a first down near midfield. Jones had thrown a brutal interception near the Colts’ end zone on the previous drive and has not played well all season, but Belichick would only say that the team is considering all options as they go into their bye week.

“We’ll look at everything across the board,” Belichick said at his Monday press conference.

No one looking at everything across the board with the 2023 Patriots is going to like what they see and it feels like the team is on the verge of making major changes that will include Belichick’s departure. Switching quarterbacks probably won’t change that trajectory, but it’s hard to imagine that there’s anything to be gained by continuing to roll Jones out there this season.