Bill Callahan is “fired up” to be coaching with his son, Brian

Bill Callahan’s son now is the boss.

The veteran offensive line coach joined his son in Tennessee as soon as Brian was named the Titans’ new head coach.

“I was overwhelmed that he got the job,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It is beyond anything that I ever imagined for him. I just remember times when he was a teenager going to training camp when I coached with the Raiders, and he’d be out there throwing with Jerry Rice, and out there with Rich Gannon. I never thought it would come to this junction where he is right now.

“I am incredibly proud of what he’s done. Of course, all of my children, I am proud of them. But the steps that Brian has taken to do it on his own – it was his own path, his own journey. It was earned, and he was completely dedicated and driven to do this. I am so proud of him and so excited as well.”

Bill Callahan is regarded as one of the league’s best offensive line coaches, guiding 14 offensive linemen to a total of 35 Pro Bowls. The Browns, who had him under contract, let him leave to join his son. He brings 46 years of experience, including 25 years in the NFL, to the Titans.

Bill Callahan spent two seasons as head coach of the Raiders and four seasons as the head coach at the University of Nebraska, so he will be able to navigate Brian through the ups and downs of the job.

“I just felt compelled to help him,” Bill Callahan said. “I felt that at this juncture of my career – God willing, how many years do I have left? — I just really wanted to help him. I wanted to help the Titans, and help him succeed. It was really kind of a no-brainer in that regard. It’s family, and I want to see him succeed just like any parent wants to see their children succeed. It’s rare; it’s unique, and so, yeah, I’m fired up about it.”