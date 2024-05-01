Bill Romanowski files for bankruptcy as government seeks $15.5 million in back taxes

Former NFL linebacker Bill Romanowski has filed for bankruptcy after he was sued by the Department of Justice for $15.5 million in unpaid federal taxes.

Romanowski and his wife Julie are defendants in a civil case brought by the federal government, which alleges that the Romanowskis used their supplement company Nutrition53 to get around paying taxes, a bill that has now topped $15.5 million, according to USA Today.

The Department of Justice says the Romanowskis improperly used Nutrition53 accounts to pay for their personal rent, groceries, veterinarian bills and “over 170 visits to nail salons, hair salons and day spas.”

Nutrition53 filed for bankruptcy last year.

The 58-year-old Romanowski played for the 49ers, Eagles, Broncos and Raiders during a 16-year NFL career. He won four Super Bowl rings and was selected to two Pro Bowls. He was also repeatedly fined for dirty play, and sued by teammate Marcus Williams for an injury during a fight on the practice field. After retiring, Romanowski admitted he had used steroids during his playing career.