 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bill Romanowski files for bankruptcy as government seeks $15.5 million in back taxes

  
Published May 1, 2024 06:32 AM

Former NFL linebacker Bill Romanowski has filed for bankruptcy after he was sued by the Department of Justice for $15.5 million in unpaid federal taxes.

Romanowski and his wife Julie are defendants in a civil case brought by the federal government, which alleges that the Romanowskis used their supplement company Nutrition53 to get around paying taxes, a bill that has now topped $15.5 million, according to USA Today.

The Department of Justice says the Romanowskis improperly used Nutrition53 accounts to pay for their personal rent, groceries, veterinarian bills and “over 170 visits to nail salons, hair salons and day spas.”

Nutrition53 filed for bankruptcy last year.

The 58-year-old Romanowski played for the 49ers, Eagles, Broncos and Raiders during a 16-year NFL career. He won four Super Bowl rings and was selected to two Pro Bowls. He was also repeatedly fined for dirty play, and sued by teammate Marcus Williams for an injury during a fight on the practice field. After retiring, Romanowski admitted he had used steroids during his playing career.