Bills activate Matt Milano, elevate Mike White

Linebacker Matt Milano is finally back on the active roster in Buffalo.

The Bills announced that they have activated Milano from injured reserve. Milano suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week Five last year and then suffered a biceps injury this summer, so it has been a long time since he’s seen game action.

Milano is still listed as questionable to play against the 49ers.

The Bills also announced that they are elevating quarterback Mike White and tight end Zach Davidson from the practice squad. Neither Josh Allen nor Mitch Trubisky are on the team’s injury report, so the reason for adding White to the mix is not immediately clear.

While White and Davidson will be available, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter will not. He will remain on injured reserve for the time being.