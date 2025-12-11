Bills add CB Christian Benford, QB Mitchell Trubisky to Thursday injury report

One of Buffalo’s key defensive players was added to the team’s Thursday injury report.

The Bills noted cornerback Christian Benford was limited in practice with a toe injury.

In his fourth season, Benford has scored a defensive touchdown in each of Buffalo’s last two games. In Week 13, he returned a fumble 17 yards for a score and last Sunday he returned an interception off Joe Burrow 63 yards for a go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

In 12 games this year, Benford has 39 total tackles with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and 2.0 sacks.

Benford was one of two players added to Buffalo’s Thursday report, as backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not practice with an illness.

Otherwise, the team’s injury report was largely the same as on Wednesday. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow), defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring/wrist), offensive lineman Spencer Brown (shoulder), and receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle) all remained limited.

Safety Cole Bishop (calf) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) remained full.

After missing Wednesday’s walk-through due to a personal matter, tight end Dawson Knox was back as a full participant on Thursday.