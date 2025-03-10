Bills agree to terms with free agent defensive tackle Michael Hoecht

The Bills are making an addition to their defensive line.

Free agent defensive tackle Michael Hoecht has agreed to a three-year deal with the Bills, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Hoecht originally signjed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020. He made the Rams’ practice squad as a rookie and then made their 53-man roster in his second season in 2021, and he’s been on the Rams since.

Last year Hoecht played 57 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps and 38 percent of their special teams snaps and he’s likely to provide similar depth for the Bills.