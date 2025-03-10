 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills agree to terms with free agent defensive tackle Michael Hoecht

  
Published March 10, 2025 07:15 PM

The Bills are making an addition to their defensive line.

Free agent defensive tackle Michael Hoecht has agreed to a three-year deal with the Bills, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Hoecht originally signjed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020. He made the Rams’ practice squad as a rookie and then made their 53-man roster in his second season in 2021, and he’s been on the Rams since.

Last year Hoecht played 57 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps and 38 percent of their special teams snaps and he’s likely to provide similar depth for the Bills.