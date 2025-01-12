Bills beat Broncos, advance to divisional round matchup with Ravens

The Bills are still alive, and next weekend the Ravens will be coming to Buffalo.

Today’s AFC wild card matchup was a mismatch, as the Bills beat the Broncos 31-7 and moved on to the divisional round.

As he has all season, Josh Allen made big plays with his arm and his legs. Allen threw two touchdown passes and was in command of the offense throughout, and the Bills got a big game from running back James Cook, who gained 120 rushing yards.

The Broncos got a good start to the game from rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who threw a touchdown pass on the first possession of the first quarter, but for the rest of the game the Bills’ defense kept Nix largely in check. Nix has shown plenty of promise this season, but today was not one of his better games.

Now the Bills’ defense will prepare for a much tougher task in the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. And the NFL will have a marquee matchup of MVP candidates in the divisional round of the playoffs, with Jackson and the Ravens heading to Buffalo to take on Allen and the Bills. After both the Ravens and Bills won easily in wild card weekend, they’re both going to be ready for a hard-fought battle in the divisional round, with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line.