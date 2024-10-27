Bills blow by Seahawks, move to 6-2 with 31-10 victory

The Bills had no trouble with the Seahawks on Sunday, winning 31-10 over the NFC West club.

Buffalo held a 14-3 lead at halftime and then scored on a field goal and two James Cook touchdowns to in the second half to put the game out of reach at 31-3 with 11:19 left in the fourth quarter.

While Josh Allen threw his first interception of the season, he was terrific yet again in his potential MVP campaign. He got the Bills on the board with a 2-yard touchdown to Keon Coleman midway through the first quarter. Then he hit tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 12-yard touchdown on an off-schedule play just before halftime for his second touchdown.

Allen finished 24-of-34 for 283 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also had 25 yards rushing. Mitchell Trubisky came in for mop-up duty with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Cook was the closer in the second half, scoring 2-yard and 7-yard touchdowns. Tyler Bass also had a 27-yard field goal.

Cook finished with 111 yards on 17 carries.

Khalil Shakir led with nine catches for 107 yards.

Seattle’s offense got down inside the 5-yard line twice in the first half but came away with just three points out of it. A high snap on one drive forced the club to settle for a 38-yard field goal. Then quarterback Geno Smith had his foot stepped on by center Connor Williams on fourth-and-1. Smith fell and was easily touched by Buffalo’s defense for a turnover on downs.

The Seahawks didn’t get much going again until midway through the fourth quarter, when Zach Charbonnet finished a drive with a 1-yard touchdown.

Smith finished 21-of-29 for 212 yards with an interception. Smith was also Seattle’s leading rusher with just 16 yards. Playing without DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba led with six catches for 69 yards.

Buffalo had 29 first downs, 448 yards, and was 8-of-14 on third down. Seattle had 17 first downs, 233 yards, and was 1-of-7 on third down.

Now at 6-2, the Bills have all but wrapped up the AFC East. They will host the 2-5 Dolphins next weekend.

The 4-4 Seahawks will host the 3-4 Rams for a big NFC West matchup on Week 9.