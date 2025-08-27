 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Bills bring back Jordan Poyer

  
Published August 27, 2025 09:33 AM

Veteran safety Jordan Poyer said this offseason that the fantasy ending to his career would be a return to Buffalo. He’s getting his wish.

Poyer is signing with the Bills today, his agents told Jordan Schultz.

The 34-year-old Poyer played for the Bills from 2017 through 2023 and now will get a second shot in Buffalo in what could be his final NFL season. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 with the Bills and was a team captain and leader of their defense.

After originally entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in 2013, Poyer was waived during his rookie season and claimed on waivers by Cleveland, where he stayed with the Browns through 2016. After his seven-year stint with the Bills, Poyer played in Miami in 2024.

Last year Poyer started 16 games for the Dolphins, and the Bills will expect him to contribute right away despite missing all of the offseason. Poyer knows the defense, knows his coaches and knows his teammates, and he should be able to fit right in.