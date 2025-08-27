Bills bring back Jordan Poyer

Veteran safety Jordan Poyer said this offseason that the fantasy ending to his career would be a return to Buffalo. He’s getting his wish.

Poyer is signing with the Bills today, his agents told Jordan Schultz.

The 34-year-old Poyer played for the Bills from 2017 through 2023 and now will get a second shot in Buffalo in what could be his final NFL season. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 with the Bills and was a team captain and leader of their defense.

After originally entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in 2013, Poyer was waived during his rookie season and claimed on waivers by Cleveland, where he stayed with the Browns through 2016. After his seven-year stint with the Bills, Poyer played in Miami in 2024.

Last year Poyer started 16 games for the Dolphins, and the Bills will expect him to contribute right away despite missing all of the offseason. Poyer knows the defense, knows his coaches and knows his teammates, and he should be able to fit right in.