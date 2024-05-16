 Skip navigation
Bills, Browns, Bears, Vikings scheduled for three straight road games

  
Published May 16, 2024 06:47 AM

Among the scheduling quirks NFL fans look for when the schedule is released each year is which teams have been scheduled to play three straight road games come the fall.

There are four teams who have such stretches on their schedule during the 2024 season. The Bills, Browns, Bears, and Vikings will all find themselves on the road for three consecutive weeks.

Buffalo will be on the road to face the Ravens on a Sunday night in Week Four and they’ll face another playoff team in Week Five in Houston. The road trip wraps up with a Monday night game against the Jets and they’ll play five of their first eight on the road as they’ll be in Miami in Week Two and Seattle in Week Eight.

The Browns will also be on the road in Weeks Four, Five and Six. They’ll play the Raiders, Commanders, and Eagles during their extended road stretch.

Chicago’s run comes later in the season. They’ll face the Lions on Thanksgiving and get some extra time off before heading out to face the 49ers in Week 14. The Bears will then head back to face the Vikings on Monday night in Week 15.

A Vikings-Bears game will also cap the Vikings’ own run of three straight on the road. They’ll be in Chicago in Week 12 after visiting the Jaguars and Titans on the previous two Sundays.