Bills CB Taron Johnson: Third-down defense “a little demoralizing” on Thursday night

The Bills improved to 3-0 with Thursday night’s 31-21 win over the Dolphins and they gave themselves something to work on during their extended break heading into Week 4.

Miami converted 10-of-15 third-down conversions over the course of the evening. That success helped keep them in the game and they were driving to try to tie the score late in the fourth quarter before Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard picked off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to seal the victory.

Winning makes everything look better in the NFL, but Bills cornerback Taron Johnson said that the failure to get off the field is the kind of thing that can take a team down the wrong path.

“Third and long! We want that!” Johnson said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “It’s a little demoralizing, but at the end of the day you just got to keep playing because there’s still a chance we can get a turnover, still a chance that we can stop them on the next drive.”

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano didn’t play on Thursday, so the Bills defense wasn’t at full strength against a Dolphins team desperate for its first win of the season. Those things factored into the third-down issues that will keep the Bills from getting too full of themselves over the next 10 days.