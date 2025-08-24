 Skip navigation
Bills cut seven players

  
Published August 24, 2025 02:39 PM

The Bills began the process of cutting their roster to 53 players.

They announced Sunday the release of six players, and they also waived wide receiver Grant DuBose with an injury designation.

DuBose injured a shoulder in Wednesday’s training camp practice, forcing him to miss Saturday’s preseason finale.

He will revert to the Bills’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

The Bills waived defensive back Zy Alexander, defensive end Nelson Ceaser, defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr., offensive lineman Rush Reimer, tight end Matt Sokol and running back Elijah Young.

Hollis, an undrafted free agent, was just signed Saturday, and he played 20 defensive snaps and one on special teams against the Buccaneers.

Sokol has made eight regular-season appearances since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has spent time with seven different franchises but has only 53 career offensive snaps.

Alexander was an undrafted free agent out of the 2025 draft who originally signed with the Seahawks. Reimer and Young also were undrafted free agents.

Ceaser signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He spent time earlier this spring in the UFL with the DC Defenders and San Antonio Brahamas.

Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to reach the NFL-mandated roster limit of 53.