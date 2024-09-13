 Skip navigation
Bills defensive captain Terrel Bernard heads to locker room

  
Published September 12, 2024 08:50 PM

One of the Bills’ top defensive players has exited today’s game against the Dolphins in the first quarter.

Bills middle linebacker Terrel Bernard walked to the locker room and was described as questionable to return with a pectoral injury.

Bernard is one of two captains on the Bills, along with quarterback Josh Allen. Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Bernard during training camp as a player who has become one of the most important players to the team. He’d be a big loss if he misses significant time.

The Bills also announced that defensive end Casey Toohill is questionable to return with a knee injury.