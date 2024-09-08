Bills downgrade DE Dawuane Smoot to out

Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot was added to the practice report Friday as a non-participant with a toe injury. The team listed him as questionable.

On Saturday, the Bills downgraded Smoot to out.

Casey Toohill is expected to see increased reps in the rotation.

The Bills also announced two roster elevations: Defensive end Kameron Cline and offensive lineman Will Clapp were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s season opener against the Cardinals.

Cline has seen action in five career games since joining the NFL in 2020. If he plays on Sunday, it’ll be his first appearance for the Bills.

After playing his college football at South Dakota, he joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Clapp joined the Bills in March as a free agent. He’s in his seventh NFL season and spent the past two seasons with the Chargers.

He started 11 games at center in 2023.

Clapp was a seventh-round pick of the Saints in 2018.