Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Bills draft Travis Clayton, rugby player who has never played football

  
Published April 27, 2024 06:04 PM

The Bills have drafted a player who has never played football.

With the first pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft, Buffalo selected Travis Clayton, an English rugby player who has participated in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, which identifies athletes from other countries who have the potential to play in the NFL.

Clayton definitely has that potential. He’s 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds and showed off impressive athleticism during his rugby career. He’s reminiscent of Jordan Mailata, who also was a seventh-round pick having played only rugby, not football, and is now the Eagles’ starting left tackle.

Clayton isn’t the only rugby player to enter the NFL this offseason. The Chiefs previously signed Louis Rees-Zammit out of the International Player Pathway program.

Rees-Zammit was able to sign with any team because he is more than four years out of high school. Clayton, because he’s in his fourth year out of high school, was draft eligible.

The Bills think he has a lot of promise as an NFL offensive lineman. Now he’ll get his chance.