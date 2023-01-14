 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Bills elevate John Brown, Eli Ankou for Sunday’s game

  
Published January 14, 2023 11:20 AM
nbc_csu_finsbillsprev_230113
January 13, 2023 11:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Buffalo Bills would have to beat themselves in order for Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins to win this Wild Card matchup.

After making a big catch in last week’s victory over the Patriots, Bills receiver John Brown will also be available for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Dolphins.

Brown and defensive tackle Eli Ankou have both been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the contest.

Brown rejoined the Bills in late November and appeared in three regular-season games. But Brown received only two targets, making a diving 42-yard touchdown catch to help beat New England in Week 18.

Ankou has not appeared in a game this year, but had a sack and nine total tackles for Buffalo in 2021.

The Bills also announced they’ve signed offensive lineman Justin Murray to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Cortez Broughton from the practice squad.