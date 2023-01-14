Bills elevate John Brown, Eli Ankou for Sunday’s game

After making a big catch in last week’s victory over the Patriots, Bills receiver John Brown will also be available for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Dolphins.

Brown and defensive tackle Eli Ankou have both been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the contest.

Brown rejoined the Bills in late November and appeared in three regular-season games. But Brown received only two targets, making a diving 42-yard touchdown catch to help beat New England in Week 18.

Ankou has not appeared in a game this year, but had a sack and nine total tackles for Buffalo in 2021.

The Bills also announced they’ve signed offensive lineman Justin Murray to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Cortez Broughton from the practice squad.