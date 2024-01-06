Bills elevate Leonard Fournette from practice squad

Playoff Lenny will be part of the Bills’ effort to make it to the playoffs.

Running back Leonard Fournette has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game in Miami. The Bills will win the AFC East if they beat the Dolphins in the final game of the regular season.

Fournette made his Bills debut in Week 16 and ran five times for 20 yards in a 24-22 win over the Chargers. He also returned one kickoff for 17 yards.

The Bills will also have James Cook, Latavius Murray, and Ty Johnson as options in the backfield against the Dolphins.