nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Bills fans face “frustration and anxiety” over seat expenses at new stadium

  
Published July 29, 2024 02:55 PM

Bills Mafia might need to visit a loanshark in order to go to games at the new stadium.

It won’t be cheap, and fans are feeling (per Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, via Sports Business Journal) “frustration and anxiety” regarding the decisions they’ve had to make as to whether to keep their tickets.

The process has entailed hearing a sales pitch and then having to make a fairly quick decision.

The new stadium includes Personal Seat Licenses and significantly more expensive club seats. The Bills justify the increase by explaining the the club seating sections will entail “a big upgrade from the current stadium,” as to experience and amenities.

Buffalo native Joe Bruzgul has trimmed his number of tickets, but he’s not getting out.

“The seat license is not a nice thing, and it’s very frustrating,” Bruzgul said. “I don’t really see it as a value, but it just came down to, ‘Do you want to go or not?’”

If the fans who went to the old stadium don’t want to go, the Bills are surely confident they’ll find others who will. And that’s how loyal fans get squeezed out of the bulding for Johnny-Come-Latelies who come to the table with a lot more cash.

But, yeah, it’s only ever about the fans, the fans, the fans and never about the money, the money, the money.