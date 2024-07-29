Bills fans face “frustration and anxiety” over seat expenses at new stadium

Bills Mafia might need to visit a loanshark in order to go to games at the new stadium.

It won’t be cheap, and fans are feeling (per Michael Petro of the Buffalo News, via Sports Business Journal) “frustration and anxiety” regarding the decisions they’ve had to make as to whether to keep their tickets.

The process has entailed hearing a sales pitch and then having to make a fairly quick decision.

The new stadium includes Personal Seat Licenses and significantly more expensive club seats. The Bills justify the increase by explaining the the club seating sections will entail “a big upgrade from the current stadium,” as to experience and amenities.

Buffalo native Joe Bruzgul has trimmed his number of tickets, but he’s not getting out.

“The seat license is not a nice thing, and it’s very frustrating,” Bruzgul said. “I don’t really see it as a value, but it just came down to, ‘Do you want to go or not?’”

If the fans who went to the old stadium don’t want to go, the Bills are surely confident they’ll find others who will. And that’s how loyal fans get squeezed out of the bulding for Johnny-Come-Latelies who come to the table with a lot more cash.

But, yeah, it’s only ever about the fans, the fans, the fans and never about the money, the money, the money.