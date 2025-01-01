 Skip navigation
Bills LB Terrel Bernard won’t play this week

  
Published January 1, 2025 11:56 AM

The Bills plan to have quarterback Josh Allen continue his consecutive starts streak against the Patriots this week and head coach Sean McDermott said some other starters will play, but linebacker Terrel Bernard won’t be one of them.

McDermott told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Bernard will not play this week because of quad and leg injuries.

McDermott said that Bernard is somewhere between week-to-week and day-to-day, so the hope will be that his time off this week will improve his chances of playing in the playoff opener.

Bernard had 104 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 13 starts for the Bills this season.