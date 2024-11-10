Bills lead Colts 20-13 at halftime

It’s been a back-and-forth first half for the Bills and Colts, but Buffalo seized back control late in the second quarter to take a 20-13 lead into halftime.

The Bills started the game with an early 10-0 lead courtesy of Joe Flacco. The Colts quarterback tossed an interception on Indianapolis’ first play from scrimmage, with cornerback Taron Johnson taking it 23 yards for a pick six.

Then on the Colts’ next possession, Flacco threw an interception to defensive tackle Austin Johnson when looking for Jonathan Taylor on a screen pass. The Bills turned that into a 29-yard field goal to go up 10-0.

But after that, Indianapolis scored 13 straight to take a three-point lead. Matt Gay hit a 27-yard field goal and Flacco tossed a 2-yard touchdown to running back Tyler Goodson to tie the game early in the second quarter.

A Josh Allen interception gave the Colts a short field, which they turned into a 23-yard field goal by Gay to go up 13-10.

But Allen came right back to run it in from 13-yards out with 2:14 left in the second quarter. Then Allen tosses a beautiful pass to Mack Hollins for a 44-yard gain late in the period, setting up Tyler Bass’ 47-yard field goal to go up by seven at the break.

Allen is 13-of-23 for 188 yards with an interception. He’s rushed for 14 yards with a TD.

Flacco is 9-of-14 for 87 yards with a touchdown and two picks.

Jonathan Taylor has paced the offense with 107 yards on 16 carries — including a 58-yard run.

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable to return with a knee injury.

The Colts will receive the second-half kickoff.