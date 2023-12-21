Bills list A.J. Epenesa, Ty Johnson as questionable

Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled safety Micah Hyde out for Saturday night’s game against the Chargers during a Thursday press conference and the team released the rest of its injury report later in the day.

Edge rusher A.J. Epenesa has been listed as questionable due to the rib injury that kept him out of last week’s win over the Cowboys. McDermott said earlier in the day that he does not expect Epenesa to play, but the designation leaves the door open.

Running back Ty Johnson is also considered questionable. He is dealing with a shoulder injury and the Bills would go with James Cook — who returned from an illness Thursday — and Latavius Murray as their top backs.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones (pectoral) are questionable to come off injured reserve. Wide receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring) will not be activated.