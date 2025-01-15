 Skip navigation
Bills list KR Brandon Codrington as full on Wednesday’s injury report

  
Published January 15, 2025 03:20 PM

The Bills have a relatively clean injury report as they begin to prepare for the Ravens on Sunday.

After missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury, kick returner Brandon Codrington was a full participant in the day’s walk-through.

Receiver Amari Cooper (back), cornerback Christian Benford (back), cornerback Taron Johnson (neck), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder/neck), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps), tight end Quintin Morris (groin), defensive end Greg Rousseau (finger), and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow) were also all full.

Running back Ray Davis (concussion) and offensive lineman Alec Anderson (calf) were limited.

Like last week, quarterback Josh Allen remains off the injury report entirely.