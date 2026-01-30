 Skip navigation
Bills, Packers request QB coach interview with Connor Senger

  
Published January 30, 2026 12:35 PM

The Bills and Packers both need a quarterbacks coach.

Each team is going to take a look at a candidate from the NFC West.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Buffalo and Green Bay have put in a request to interview Arizona pass game specialist Connor Senger for the role.

Senger, 30, has been with the Cardinals since 2022, serving in a few different roles. He was promoted to passing game specialist for the 2025 season after being assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024.

While the Bills are filling out Joe Brady’s first staff as head coach, the Packers need a QBs coach after Sean Mannion departed the franchise to become the Eagles offensive coordinator this week.